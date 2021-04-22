$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

