$0.24 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,144,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

