$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,394. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $760.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

