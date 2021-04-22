-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aramark posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 3,216,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

