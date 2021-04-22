$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 55,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

