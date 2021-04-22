$0.39 EPS Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

