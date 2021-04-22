$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 89,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

