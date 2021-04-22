-$0.42 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kura Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

KURA stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.