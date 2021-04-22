-$0.48 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43).

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

