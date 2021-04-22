$0.52 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 330,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.