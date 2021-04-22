$0.52 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 330,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

