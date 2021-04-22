$0.54 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PGC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,159. The stock has a market cap of $587.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

