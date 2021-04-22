$0.60 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $782.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

