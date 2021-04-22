$0.63 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 65,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

