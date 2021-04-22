$0.63 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

