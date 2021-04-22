-$0.69 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 10,577,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

