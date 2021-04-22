$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

