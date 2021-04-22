-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

BYSI opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $369.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

