0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,830.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $51,830.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00677509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.08 or 0.07429904 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

