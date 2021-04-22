$1.00 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

