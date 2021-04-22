$1.02 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 19,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

