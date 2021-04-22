$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $73.42. 864,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

