$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $2.00 million. XOMA posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of XOMA opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

