-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

SIX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 948,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,847,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

