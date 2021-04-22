$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

