$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.