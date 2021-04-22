$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

