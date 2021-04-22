$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.27. 293,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

