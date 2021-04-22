1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
