$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $382.76 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $269.40 and a 1-year high of $383.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.