100,000 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.12% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -320.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.