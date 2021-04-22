$102.20 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $102.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $422.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $425.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

