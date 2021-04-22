10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at $156,565,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

