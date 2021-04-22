1,136,485 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,136,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,491,000. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

