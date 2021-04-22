1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.37 ($32.20).

DRI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching €23.86 ($28.07). 153,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

