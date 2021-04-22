12Ships (TSHP) Achieves Market Cap of $143.85 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. 12Ships has a market cap of $143.85 million and $2,709.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

TSHP is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

