13,873 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,406,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.