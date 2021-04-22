1,444,893 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,444,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,476,000. Norges Bank owned 0.71% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $7,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

