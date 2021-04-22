$157.92 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce sales of $157.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.90 million and the lowest is $156.93 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

