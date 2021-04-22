$160.30 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $160.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.90 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $122.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $639.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

