$17.76 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $17.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.56 million and the highest is $18.09 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

