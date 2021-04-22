$170.30 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $170.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.70 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $624.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.54 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $659.33 million, with estimates ranging from $578.73 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NOA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

