17,068 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

