17,730 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,440,000.

ARKK stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.13. 596,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

