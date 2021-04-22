$18.52 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $18.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $16.41 and the highest is $20.64. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $83.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $86.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $94.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,486.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $980.01 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,222.18.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

