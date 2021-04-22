$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $20.25 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $433.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

