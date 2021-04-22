1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.60. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 22,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,739. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

