$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $173.57 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $173.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.