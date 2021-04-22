$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

