$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.