$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

