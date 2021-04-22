$2.38 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,875%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $100.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $295.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of WKHS opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.