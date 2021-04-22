$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $10,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

